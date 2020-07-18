ALBANY -- Albany police officials announced Friday that an arrest has been made in a string of recent bomb threats called in at local businesses.
Cherrie Davis, 40, has been charged with terroristic threats and acts after calling in bomb threats at the Albany Mall on July 9. Businesses impacted included Dillard's, Foot Action, Badcock Furniture, Old Navy and Jimmy Jazz Clothing at the mall.
The investigation into the bomb threats is ongoing.
