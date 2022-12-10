toys tots.jpg

ALBANY -- Officials with the attractions that make up Artesian Alliance here are asking their supporters to help the less fortunate children in the community through the annual Toys for Tots campaign.

The Artesian Alliance is helping Marines at Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany meet this year’s goal by having drop off boxes at Chehaw Park, Flint RiverQuarium and Thronateeska. Alliance members will accept new, packaged toys and cash donations though 5 p.m. Wednesday.

