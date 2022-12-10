ALBANY -- Officials with the attractions that make up Artesian Alliance here are asking their supporters to help the less fortunate children in the community through the annual Toys for Tots campaign.
The Artesian Alliance is helping Marines at Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany meet this year’s goal by having drop off boxes at Chehaw Park, Flint RiverQuarium and Thronateeska. Alliance members will accept new, packaged toys and cash donations though 5 p.m. Wednesday.
The primary goal of Toys for Tots is, through the gift of a new toy, to help bring the joy of Christmas and send a message of hope to America's less fortunate children. Each of us can help make Christmas a little brighter for some very deserving kids, Artesian Alliance officials said.
Chehaw Park & Zoo: Drop off toys in the Christmas Village during the Festival of Lights and receive a free hot chocolate for each toy donated. Drop-off also will be available at the front ticket booth during operational hours through Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Flint RiverQuarium: Drop off toys in the collection bin located in the Flint RiverQuarium lobby during operational hours through Wednesday at 5 p.m. Receive $2 off adult admission and $1 off child admission for each toy that you donate.
Thronateeska: Drop off toys in the collection bin located in the Science Museum and in the administrative offices in the Fryer-Merritt House/South Georgia Archives Monday-Wednesday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Receive a free planetarium ticket for each toy donated. It's a great opportunity to catch our holiday show, "Season of Light."
