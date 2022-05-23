TIFTON — Elijah Alford of Ashburn received the top associate's degree award presented to a graduate at the recent spring commencement ceremony at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
Alford, who received an associate's in fine arts in Music degree, was named the recipient of the college's George P. Donaldson Award. He received a plaque and a check for $500 from the ABAC Alumni Association, which sponsors the award and conducts the interviews that lead to the presentation. Recipients must participate in the commencement ceremony.
Donaldson was president of ABAC from 1947 until 1961. ABAC President David Bridges said Donaldson is perhaps the most beloved ABAC president of all time because of his love for people and his love for the college.
“’Mr. Pete,’ as he was affectionately known, exemplified what the award seeks to recognize -- scholarship, leadership, and citizenship,” Bridges said.
Alford has been a member of the ABAC Ambassadors, the Jazz Band, Circle K, and the Student Alumni Council. He served as the fine arts representative for the School of Arts and Sciences, and most recently, was a member of the college's Presidential Search Committee.
Alford has also been a member of the Diversity Affairs Committee, the Student Activity Fee Committee, the National Association for Music Education, and he is a Certified Peer Educator.
A saxophone player, Alford has played in the ABAC saxophone quartet.
One administrator said, “He lights up the room when he enters, and on your worst day makes everything seem OK. He is able to balance excellence in the classroom with all his club responsibilities and the music program.”
Another reference said, “He understands hard work and that in order for him to stay competitive in the field of music, he must become the best that he can be. He enjoys life and his friends, but he never loses his one goal of tirelessly practicing fluid scale to become proficient at performing.”
A total of 315 students participated in the two ABAC spring commencement ceremonies.
