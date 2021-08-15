sam.jpg

Samantha "Sam" Sistrunk

 Special Photo

SYLVESTER -- Like a lot of parents do, Mike and Kathy Sistrunk wanted their daughter to explore possible careers as she headed into her senior year of high school.

Heeding The Albany Herald's call for participation from "community journalists," Samantha (Sam) Sistrunk -- with a little help and encouragement from her parents -- asked for, and was enthusiastically granted, an opportunity to "shadow" members of the Herald's staff so that she could learn more about the business. But the newspaper is always anxious to put interested writers to work, so Sam will, as her time as a busy Worth County High School senior allows, write about and photograph items of interest in the community.

Sam is a 17-year-old aspiring journalist with more than a decade of creative writing to her credit.

“I remember writing a short cartoonish story in the third grade’” she recalls.

Sam is the middle daughter of the Sistrunks; her sisters are Kayla and Alayana. Besides writing, Sam enjoys reading and gaming.

From the time she wrote that first story until the beginning of her senior year of high school,  English teachers have continued to influence and encourage Sam's writing. In addition to her new "job" with The Herald, she also is on the WCHS yearbook staff.

