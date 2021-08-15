...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ THIS
EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of southeast Alabama, Florida and southwest Georgia,
including the following areas, in southeast Alabama, Coffee, Dale,
Geneva, Henry and Houston. In Florida, Calhoun, Central Walton,
Coastal Bay, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, Coastal Wakulla,
Gadsden, Holmes, Inland Bay, Inland Franklin, Inland Gulf, Inland
Wakulla, Jackson, Leon, Liberty, North Walton, South Walton and
Washington. In southwest Georgia, Baker, Calhoun, Clay, Decatur,
Dougherty, Early, Grady, Lee, Miller, Mitchell, Quitman, Randolph,
Seminole and Terrell.
* From 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ this evening through Tuesday afternoon.
* As Fred moves through the region, heavy rainfall is expected along
and east of its track. Rainfall amounts for the eastern panhandle
are expected to range from 4 to 8 inches with locally higher
amounts of 12 inches possible. For southeast Alabama and southwest
Georgia, rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches are expected with
locally higher totals in a short period of time. These amounts may
lead to areas of flash flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
SYLVESTER -- Like a lot of parents do, Mike and Kathy Sistrunk wanted their daughter to explore possible careers as she headed into her senior year of high school.
Heeding The Albany Herald's call for participation from "community journalists," Samantha (Sam) Sistrunk -- with a little help and encouragement from her parents -- asked for, and was enthusiastically granted, an opportunity to "shadow" members of the Herald's staff so that she could learn more about the business. But the newspaper is always anxious to put interested writers to work, so Sam will, as her time as a busy Worth County High School senior allows, write about and photograph items of interest in the community.
Sam is a 17-year-old aspiring journalist with more than a decade of creative writing to her credit.
“I remember writing a short cartoonish story in the third grade’” she recalls.
Sam is the middle daughter of the Sistrunks; her sisters are Kayla and Alayana. Besides writing, Sam enjoys reading and gaming.
From the time she wrote that first story until the beginning of her senior year of high school, English teachers have continued to influence and encourage Sam's writing. In addition to her new "job" with The Herald, she also is on the WCHS yearbook staff.
