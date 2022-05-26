TIFTON — Donna Webb, assistant vice president for student affairs, recently received the additional appointment of dean of students at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
Webb joined the ABAC administration as director of enrollment services in 2008. She was appointed to a new position as assistant vice president for student affairs in 2020. Now with the retirement of long-time Dean of Students Bernice Hughes, Webb has taken on added duties.
“Throughout my career, I have always been focused on students,” Webb said. “In these two roles in Student Affairs, I will be striving each and every day to make certain our students connect with the larger ABAC community and find meaningful ways to be involved and give back.
“I have especially enjoyed working closely with the Student Government Association this year, and I want to continue to play a role in strengthening this important student organization, which serves as the voice of our students on campus.”
ABAC SGA President Jaci Martin selected Webb for the prestigious President’s Award at the recent student leadership event.
“I partnered with SGA Faculty Advisor Diantha Ellis in working with the SGA this year, and I was honored to receive that recognition,” Webb said. “Jaci was a wonderful leader, and it was a pleasure to support her as she worked to make ABAC better for all of our students.”
Webb’s duties include providing oversight and leadership for all student affairs activities, including recreational sports, residence life, and student leadership programs. She is also a point of contact for providing resources for mental health issues on campus.
“We want our students to be at their best mentally, physically and emotionally,” Webb said. “Dealing with mental health issues is a real need on any campus.”
A Donalsonville native, Webb received her bachelor’s degree in communication from Valdosta State University and her master’s degree in public administration from Georgia College and State University.
Webb began her career in higher education at Middle Georgia College in 1993 as an admissions counselor before becoming assistant director of admissions. She moved from Cochran to Atlanta in 1997 to become the assistant director of undergraduate admissions at Georgia Tech.
In 2003, Webb took on the role of coordinator of academic programs at the Tifton campus of the University of Georgia. In 2006, Webb became the admissions director at the University of South Carolina Beaufort prior to moving back to Tifton in 2008 to work for ABAC.
