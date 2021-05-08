ALBANY -- Albany State University honored more than 90 education, nursing, and health sciences students during two ceremonies this week.
“We are proud of these graduates for their academic achievements. Albany State has prepared them for success as they enter into the workforce,” Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Angela Peters, said. “They are fulfilling a critical need in our local community, regionally, statewide and nationally for trained professionals in the fields of education and health professions.”
The ceremonies are a rite of passage that signal the transition of the student into their profession by symbolizing the graduate’s achievement of completing educational requirements.
The Health Sciences and Nursing Pinning Ceremony honored more than 70 graduates. The program is designed to honor and celebrate nursing and health sciences students who have completed the academic requirements necessary to become health professionals.
“We are so excited to be able to host an on-campus nursing and health sciences pinning ceremony this semester at Albany State University," Sarah Brinson, ASU's dean of the Darton College of Health Professions, said. "Our health care program graduates play a critical part in the health and well-being of our community and our state. These ASU graduates will help to increase the pipeline of nursing and health care professional practitioners in Georgia."
The ASU School of Education Professionals Embracing the Novice (PENing) Ceremony honored more than 20 graduates. The program is designed to prepare future educators for the transition from college to the classroom,
“The PENning ceremony is always an exciting time, representing the end to the students' academic preparation and their transition to their professional careers," Alicia Jackson, the university's dean of the College of Business, Education and Professional Studies, said. "They are penned by professionals, typically someone they have worked with during their field experience.
“We are proud of our graduates and feel they are prepared to take their place among their peers, teaching and guiding the next generation of students. We are all so aware of the importance of education to the development of our country, and especially the growth of our region. Our graduates will play an important part on our region’s growth."
