ALBANY – Nursing professionals and health system representatives statewide gathered last week to discuss needs and work force demand within health care.
The Nursing Workforce Summit, a collaboration between Albany State University, Augusta University and the University System of Georgia, served as an opportunity for colleges and universities to hear directly from health system representatives concerning work force needs.
“Having a larger conversation among USG schools that offer health care degrees allows us to strengthen our collective ability to educate and graduate our students in health care fields,” ASU President Marion Fedrick said in a news release. “Summits like this one ensure that, collectively, we are providing the best education to all health care students in the University System of Georgia, so that they are prepared to provide patient care.”
A variety of sessions was held during the summit. Topics included a review on the nursing supply and transition to the field, understanding pain points for employers and institutions, and collaborative strategies for the nursing work force. ASU personnel also toured the Simulation Center at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University. ASU has been working collaboratively with local partners for the last 12 months to develop a similar center in the Albany area.
“The focus of the Nursing Work Force Summit was 'Partnering for the Future,'" Sarah Brinson, dean of the ASU Darton College of Health Professions, said. “Partnerships not only included educational and community partnerships, but also industry partnerships. ASU and Phoebe Health Care system have laid the foundational groundwork for building these partnerships for our community. We are excited to move forward with our collaborations with all of our southwest Georgia community partners.”
Tracy Suber, assistant vice president of the Center for Learning & Innovation at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, stressed the importance of having frequent conversations to bridge the gap between colleges and the work force needs of employers. The nursing summit was the first of several planned meetings.
“It's vitally important that we remain on the same page with work force supply and demand and support one another in our efforts,” Suber said. “Recruitment and retention of qualified talent is a priority for Phoebe. Candidates coming into the work force should feel prepared and ready to embrace the complexities of the health care environment.
"Phoebe has strong relationships with our academic partners, including Albany State University. We work to provide unique clinical opportunities through placement of their students in many of our departments and units within the hospital setting. We look forward to continuing to strengthen these partnerships through innovative approaches.”
At a 2018 State of the Community event, Fedrick discussed the importance of having a statewide conversation about health care needs and education.
“The summit is a giant step forward to promoting a more educated work force for the state of Georgia,” the ASU president said.