ALBANY -- Lisa Padua, a senior psychology major at Albany State University, has been accepted into the Psychology Research Experience Program summer research program at the University of Wisconsin, Madison.
During PREP, Padua will learn about data science and its application to psychology research while benefiting from hands-on training and the ability to conduct research in a state-of-the-art laboratory. Her research will focus on cognitive psychology, specifically, decision-making.
“As a Filipino, I am cognizant that many Filipinos are hesitant to seek psychological treatment," Padua said. "Along with stigma, the adherence of traditional practices and healing methods remains a formidable barrier to the appropriate provision of care. With the acquired knowledge from the psychology field, I hope to help address the problem."
Padua previously participated in a summer research program at Carnegie Mellon University, where she collected and interpreted data using data science software.
She is a member of the Velma Fudge Honors Program, where she serves as a student mentor, and as Ms. Honors Council. She also is involved with the Center for Undergraduate Research, investigating the relationship of emotional intelligence, mask-wearing behavior and COVID-19 vaccination status.
Padua has made the Dean’s List every year she has been enrolled and was recently awarded the Highest-Ranking Student and Highest-Ranking Senior in Psychology at the ASU Honors Day Ceremony.
“ASU has been very welcoming and filled with students, faculty, and staff that share a like-minded goal of academic achievement. ASU has provided me with many opportunities to advance in my field and future career,” she added.
