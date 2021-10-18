ALBANY — The Darton Health Professions Foundation recently announced scholarships awards of more than $53,000 to Albany State University students.
“It was an exciting semester of excellent applicants,” Randae Davis, Executive Director of the Darton Foundation, said. “We had about 250 applications for our named, endowed, and need-based scholarships. We want to do more in the future.”
Since 1977, the Darton Health Professions Foundation, formerly known as the Darton State College Foundation, has awarded millions of dollars in scholarship funding to worthy students who have lived, learned and are now working professionals in southwest Georgia. With 20 endowed scholarships that are awarded primarily in the fall to eligible students, the foundation offers more than just health professions scholarships. It offers scholarships for students majoring in art, music, education, business, first responders and international students.
“We have several scholarships that are field of study specific and are for students from specific geographic locations in southwest Georgia,” Pam Simmons, the current chairperson of the foundation, said. “Those can sometimes be more difficult to award. One that comes to mind is the Roselyn Ware Memorial Nursing Scholarship. It is intended for a nursing student from Mitchell County. We are very excited that it was awarded this year after being dormant for a few semesters.”
This fall, 35 recipients were chosen by the foundation committee to receive scholarships that ranged from $500 to a little more than $6,000. The award amount is based on the foundation’s spend policy and the average value of each endowment.
“There were still awards we were not able to make this semester due to a lack of applicants or applications that did not meet the specific criteria,” Davis said. “However, we received a late application by a student in her last semester that had exhausted her federal financial aid and did not have the means to remain enrolled. Without an award, she would not have been able to graduate. These types of scholarships are very meaningful to our board and donors when we can literally help a student across the finish line to enter into their profession.”
Each semester the foundation receives compelling applications. Last year, applications slowed down due to the pandemic and a lack of awareness. This semester, students were able to more easily find the opportunities on Albany State University’s website and the foundation’s website.
“We streamlined the process a bit,” Davis said. “We now have electronic submission, and students are able to upload their supporting documentation in the application portal and the committee has an excellent overview of the student’s major or field of study, need, GPA, and the reason the student chose their major and Albany State University.”
The COVID-19 pandemic created awareness of the needs facing the health care industry and the shortage of health care workers, especially nurses.
“We had one donor call and request to amend their endowment to benefit the health care field,” Davis said. “They want to help a student that will not only continue to educate themselves, such as an associate’s degree to a bachelor’s degree, but also become part of the solution in southwest Georgia.”
The foundation recognizes the magnitude of the need and the benefit of helping the students of today and the health care professionals of tomorrow in SWGA. The next opportunity for scholarship and awards is Jan. 1. For more information on available scholarships or to help financially support student scholarships, visit www.dartonfoundaiton.org.
