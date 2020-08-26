ALBANY -- Albany State University is waiving the SAT and ACT scores for students applying for the spring, summer and fall 2021 semester. This extended adaptation of the admissions process is due to uncertainty about the scheduling of SAT/ACT testing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This change was authorized by the University System of Georgia. Students will still have to meet other established requirements for admissions.
“We have received positive feedback from our freshmen concerning the waive of test scores, and we are glad that prospective students will continue to easily apply for admission without any added pressure during this time,” Kenyatta Johnson, ASU's vice president of enrollment management and student success, said.
Additionally, the ASU Foundation will continue to provide the Local Scholars Grant to students who graduate from one of ASU’s 28 county service area high schools.
-- A $1,000 grant will be awarded if a student’s final high school transcript grade-point average (GPA) reflects a 3.5 or above;
-- A $500 grant will be awarded if a student’s final high school transcript GPA reflects between a 3.0 and 3.49;
-- A $100 book voucher will be awarded if a student’s final high school transcript GPA reflects between a 2.5 and a 2.99.
The application deadline for spring enrollment at ASU is Nov. 1. ASU offers more than 60 programs, including certificates and associate's, bachelors, master's and a specialist's degrees.
For additional information about admissions changes and the local scholars grant, visit ASU admissions at https://bit.ly/2UtOO22, email ramcentral@asurams.edu or call (229) 500-4358.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.