TIFTON -- Some front-line doctors and nurses at the Tifton-based Southwell Health Care System were wondering Monday about the possibility of bonus pay after the hospital system released figures of administrators' "at-risk incentive pay" from Fiscal Year 2019 on the system's website.
A hospital spokeswoman, Public Relations Director Liz Tillman, said concerns about bonus pay during the pandemic are premature, as none has been distributed.
"Any data the system has reported is from 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit," an official comment from the hospital system said. "Furthermore, no clinical, administrative, or front-line staff have received any premium pay during the pandemic."
A nurse who works with the health care system, who asked that her name not be used, said she was surprised to learn of the bonuses received by top-level Southwell administrators when there was no indication that front-line staff were receiving what amounts to "hazard pay" in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Tifton-based hospital has seen its number of COVID-positive patients increase rapidly in recent weeks, although hospital officials noted that the number of virus-related deaths has actually gone down in relation to the number of positive cases.
Southwell's latest virus update shows the hospital has recorded 1,226 positive tests and seen 61 patients die. Eighteen patients tested positive for the virus on the last day of reported testing.
Figures released on the Southwell website show that at-risk incentives, which the system noted were "pursuant to House Assembly Bill 321," ranged from $6,563 for Vice President for Physician Services Vyvyan Derouen to $114,274 for system President/CEO Chris Dorman. Dorman's annual salary is listed as $591,074, while Derouen's is listed at $175,011.
Other Southwell officials' bonuses and annual salaries listed were:
-- Senior Vice President for Ambulatory Services Claire Byrnes: $26,430 ($209,685);
-- Senior Vice President/Chief Financial Officer Kim Willis: $60,750 ($324,002);
-- Senior Vice President/Chief Nurse Executive Carol Smith: $38,736 ($296,023);
-- Senior Vice President/General Counsel Karen Summerlin: $64,075 ($466,003);
-- Vice President/Chief Operations Officer Alex Le: $13,906 ($185,411);
-- Vice President/Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer Justin Beck: $12,051 ($200,845)
-- Vice President/Revenue Cycle Linda Wilson: $14,828 ($199,665).
