ALBANY -- The Exchange Club of Albany programs for August include the club's annual visits from local high school coaches and athletic directors.
The meeting are held each Friday and start at approximately 11:50 a.m. The club will comply with required social distancing guidelines.
-- Aug. 7: Kevin Giddens; GHSA Director of Football; Topic -- Current Issues in High School Sports;
-- Aug. 14: Hayes Cook; Georgia Athletic Officials Association; Topic -- Sports Officiating in Georgia;
-- Aug. 21: Hank Wright; Athletic Director at Lee County High School; Topic -- Lee County Athletics and 2020 Football Outlook;
-- Aug. 28: Lea Henry; Athletic Director for Dougherty County Schools; Topic -- Football Coaches from Westover, Dougherty, and Monroe Discuss Their Football Programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.