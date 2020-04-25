ATLANTA -- In a recent address to Georgians regarding COVID-19, Gov. Brian Kemp applauded the launch of Augusta University's COVID-19 telemedicine app. Georgians can use this tool from their home to receive a virtual screening from a health care provider trained to screen for COVID-19. If the result is a positive screening, staff will contact the patient to schedule a test at one of Georgia's designated testing locations.
Screening and testing are available at no cost.
"Increased, streamlined testing will be a cornerstone of our ability to safely re-open our state in the coming days, and I am grateful to President Keel and our partners at Augusta University for their innovative work to make this app available to all Georgians," Kemp said. "This app enhances our testing capacity and reduces exposure for our doctors, nurses, and medical staff through at-home screening. We are encouraging symptomatic Georgians and those who feel that they were recently exposed to someone with COVID-19 to download the app this week and begin the screening process."
The AU Health ExpressCare app is free, user-friendly, and available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Georgians can access the app by visiting augustahealth.org, downloading AU Health ExpressCare on their smartphone, or calling (706) 721-1852.
Anyone who begins to display symptoms consistent with COVID-19 -- day or night -- can log onto AU Health ExpressCare or call to get screened by a clinician. Those who meet criteria for testing will be contacted to schedule a test at one of the state’s designated testing locations. Health care information will be securely transmitted to a designated testing site. Those who arrive for an appointment will provide a specimen for testing. In roughly 72 hours, persons tested will be able to access test results via a secure patient portal, and a medical provider will contact them directly if they are positive.
Asymptomatic individuals who are first responders, law enforcement, health care workers, and residents and staff of long-term care facilities should call their local health department to arrange for a COVID-19 test.
