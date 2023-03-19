ATHENS – Resident applicants at the Augusta University/University of Georgia Medical Partnership gathered in George Hall on the UGA Health Sciences Campus Friday for Match Day, an event celebrating the next step in their medical careers.

“This is the 10th successful match at the Medical Partnership, and we are pleased to announce that every student from the Class of 2023 matched into a residency program,” campus dean Shelley Nuss said. “The accomplishments of these 37 MCG students have landed them at top-tier residency programs across the nation. The students will be going to 16 different states in 14 different specialties, with 54% staying in the southeastern United States and 54% joining primary care programs.

