ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday that JinTech America, a supplier of interior automobile parts, will invest nearly $4.5 million in opening its first U.S. advanced manufacturing facility in West Point, creating 70 jobs in Harris County.
“It’s a pleasure to welcome JinTech America to the Peach State, and I thank them for creating opportunities for the hard-working Georgians of Harris County,” Kemp said in a news release. “Our ability to consistently attract jobs and investment from our private sector partners in Korea is a testament to why our international relationships are so important. Further strengthening our relationship with our partners in Korea and around the world has been one of my key priorities since day one, and we will continue to work around the clock on behalf of all Georgians to let the world know that Georgia is open for business.”
Headquartered in Dogo-myeon, South Korea, JinTech manufactures interior motor vehicle parts and accessories. By establishing operations to Harris County, JinTech America will be able to better serve one of its main customers – Kia – located just a few minutes away in West Point. Currently, JinTech America is closely working with global automotive parts supplier Yanfeng Global Automotive Interiors to supply various parts for the Kia Sorento. In addition to Kia, JinTech’s customers include Hyundai and General Motors.
“JinTech is eager for further opportunities to become a more prominent global automotive supplier with this expansion to the United States,” JinTech America Plant President Jinsik Son said.
Northwest Harris Business Park in West Point is home to JinTech America’s new 45,000-square-foot advanced manufacturing facility, located at 1700 South Progress Parkway. Individuals interested in career opportunities with JinTech America are encouraged to email karleighc@jt-usa.com for additional information.
“We are thrilled to welcome JinTech to the Northwest Harris Business Park,” Harris County Commission Chairwoman Becky Langston said. “Our location in the heart of the Southeast automotive manufacturing market will provide a significant advantage for the company. We are excited to add these new jobs to our community.”
Director of Korean Investment Yoonie Kim represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s Global Commerce division on this project in partnership with Georgia EMC, Harris County, and the city of West Point.
“Georgia has long been focused on investing in the future of the automotive industry and investments from South Korea have played an important role in these efforts,” GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson said. “Home to more than 200 automotive-related companies – including Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia, just down the road from JinTech America’s new facility – and top-ranked work force training programs as well as fast market access, I am confident that by locating in Georgia, JinTech America will continue to grow and reach customers even faster.”
In 2020, the state of Georgia’s strong international relationships have helped facilitate more than $1.3 billion in investment and more than 2,600 jobs from South Korean companies. Georgia remains a national leader in advanced manufacturing and continues to attract business from all over the world.
