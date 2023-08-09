...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 110 expected.
* WHERE...Quitman, Clay, Calhoun, Dougherty, Worth and Tift
Counties.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
featured
B.J. FLETCHER: Age factor having a greater impact on government
Wow. Look at what’s going on in Washington. Dianne Feinstein just signed over power of attorney to someone that can make medical decisions for her. Mitch McConnell apparently had a stroke on camera. Chuck Grassley and Bernie Sanders are about to turn 80. Our president, leader of the free world, just told us about the 11th wonder of the world.
The list goes on and on. Do we need term limits? That’s a tough decision. If you are good and making a positive difference in the area that you represent, then voters should have the right to keep who they want in the position they have them in, But we now have no respect for the physical condition of our government leaders.