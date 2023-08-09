Wow. Look at what’s going on in Washington. Dianne Feinstein just signed over power of attorney to someone that can make medical decisions for her. Mitch McConnell apparently had a stroke on camera. Chuck Grassley and Bernie Sanders are about to turn 80. Our president, leader of the free world, just told us about the 11th wonder of the world.

The list goes on and on. Do we need term limits? That’s a tough decision. If you are good and making a positive difference in the area that you represent, then voters should have the right to keep who they want in the position they have them in, But we now have no respect for the physical condition of our government leaders.

