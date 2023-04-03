As I am getting ready to go to church, then work, I find myself in the privacy of my bathroom simply looking at all the bottles I have on my vanity.
Mouthwash ... 99.9% guaranteed to kill all germs. Toothpaste ... makes your teeth stronger (yet I am dealing with a chipped tooth). Hair spray ... extra hold. And on and on.
We accept these products, buy these products, use these products because the media have told us to do so.
I get to thinking about media. (Now keep in mind, my dearest friend is editor of the newspaper that you are reading right now.) We are conditioned to believe the media ... to respect a badge and uniform. Social media are musts, and we are racist, stupid or ignorant if we don’t drink their Kool-aid.
Well, I think it’s about time we woke up.
Easter is seven days away. Passover is being celebrated by many this week. But we are coming off of a horrible week. Monday, six Christians killed, three of them children. Then a former president gets indicted. China tells our House of Representatives that we need to not go to other countries, etc.
When did we become a third-world pushover? When did we just let everyone tell us what to do, how to act? What is happening to America? Do we not care about our future, our next generation? Have we all just given up? Do we just drop our heads and say, “Oh, well”? When did the whisper campaign become our way of life?
It’s time we stood up for what we believe. If you love God, say it. If you are a homosexual, say it. If you love to work, work. If you want to live off the government, try it. But quit telling others how to act or what to say.
Celebrate Easter. Don’t acknowledge Easter. Just have the guts to be your own person.
I personally will be celebrating on Friday night my beliefs. I will take this weekend and reflect on the Lord Jesus Christ. I will pray, by name for the ones that don’t. But stop trying to crucify me for my beliefs.
Only what happened to Jesus is what I will fight for.
And I pray that all of you that are giving into all of this “junk” that they want us to believe will remember why you will take communion this Easter Sunday.
I’m praying for all of you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
B.J. Fletcher is a businesswoman and a former Albany City Commissioner. She is a frequent contributor to The Albany Herald.