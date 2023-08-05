What does it mean when someone is known to have a cookie-cutter mentality? Technically it’s saying that you don’t know who you are, so you become like the people you associate with or, even worse, you become what someone tells you to become.

In today’s world, most cookie-cutters are told how to worship, how to vote, how to think or feel ... The list could go on and on. We don’t even know how to seek out what’s good for us or things we enjoy because we don’t have our own thoughts or opinions. We go through life, and as we get older, we ask ourselves, “Where did the time go?”

B.J. Fletcher is a businesswoman, a former Albany city commissioner and a regular contributor to The Albany Herald.

