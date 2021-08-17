asu class.jpg

Masked faces were everywhere Monday, but Albany State University got back to the business of educating its students on the first day of classes for fall 2021 semester. See photos from ASU's first day of classes at AlbanyHerald.com.

 Special Photo: Reggie Christian

ALBANY -- Masked faces were everywhere Monday, but Albany State University got back to the business of educating its students on the first day of classes for fall 2021 semester.

