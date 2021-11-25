Backing the Trojans

The Albany City Commission shows its collective support for the Dougherty High School Trojans, who take on Carver High School in a GHSA playoff game at 7 p.m. on Friday. The commissioners took time after their Tuesday meeting to back the team, which will be playing its third playoff game of the season.

 Special Photo

