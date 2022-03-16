Members of Baconton Charter's championship BluTech Robotics team are, front row, from left, Saundra Esquivel-Garcia, Emilee Phillips and Kimberly Curles; and top row, from left, Jason McCorkle, Jack Ly, Alex Curles and Thomas Boyer.
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. -- BluTech Robotics, a student-led robotics company from Baconton Community Charter School, celebrated wins in the Robot Drone League Competition over the weekend.
The event was hosted at East Tennessee State University by STREAMWORKS, an educational program dedicated to science, technology, engineering and math. Teams from Indiana, Virginia, Tennessee and Georgia competed in the double-elimination style tournament to score points and claim awards.
The BluTech Varsity Robotics team earned the Professors Award, Engineering Award, and overall 2022 Division I Championship. The team members are Emilee Phillips, Alex Curles, Thomas Boyer, Jason McCorkle, Kat Curles, Sandra Esquivel, and Jack Ly.
This year’s challenge “DragonFly” was based on a future NASA mission. In 2017, NASA’s Cassini spacecraft reported images of Saturn’s largest moon, Titan, and discovered the existence of mountains, sand dunes and lakes. In 2027, NASA will send a specialized rotorcraft, the Dragonfly, to explore Titan’s promising locations thought to be similar to Earth’s. STREAMWORKS constructed a playing field to simulate Titan and designed realistic tasks to further the knowledge of its conditions.
In May of 2021, the challenge was announced, and teams began designing custom robots and drones to complete tasks on the simulated field. Teams needed the ability to collect element pods, deploy antennas and AUVs, and withstand Titan’s inclement weather. After months of designing, prototyping, and building, the robots and drone explored Titan on March 12.
Before field play, teams presented their robots and drones to a panel of judges to explain their engineering process, technical decisions, and humanity work. After discussions with each team, the matches began. Two teams competed on the field at once with the goal of earning the most points and remaining in the tournament. Teams competed for six hours, and after 11 matches, the winners were determined.
For more information on Robot Drone League, visit www.streamworkseducation.org. The league's 2022/2023 challenge, “Bermuda Triangle,” will be released on May 1.
