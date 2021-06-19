Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 289 IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT SUNDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN FLORIDA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN BIG BEND FLORIDA FRANKLIN GADSDEN JEFFERSON LEON LIBERTY MADISON TAYLOR WAKULLA IN GEORGIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 18 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL GEORGIA BEN HILL BERRIEN BROOKS COLQUITT COOK IRWIN LANIER LOWNDES THOMAS TIFT TURNER WORTH IN SOUTHWEST GEORGIA BAKER DECATUR DOUGHERTY GRADY LEE MITCHELL THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABBA, ADAMS BEACH, ADEL, ALBANY, ALFORDS, ALMA, APALACHICOLA, ASHBURN, ASHTON, ATHENA, AUSMAC, BAINBRIDGE, BANNOCKBURN, BARNEYVILLE, BAY CITY, BEACHTON, BERRIEN CO A/P, BETHEL, BEVERLY, BLUE SPRINGS, BLUE SPRINGS, BOWENS MILL, BOYD, BRADFORDVILLE, BRANCHVILLE, BROOKS CO A/P, BUCELL JUNCTION, BUCK SIDING, CABBAGE GROVE, CAIRO, CAMILLA, CAPEL, CAPITOLA, CAPPS, CARBUR, CARRABELLE, CASA BLANCO, CHAIRES, CHAIRES CROSSROADS, CHATTAHOOCHEE, CHERRY LAKE, CHULA, COOK CO A/P, COTTLE, COTTON, COURTHOUSE, DECATUR CO A/P, DILLON, DILLS, DIXIE, DRIFTON, EAST ALBANY, ELMODEL WMA, ELPINO, EMPRESS, FESTUS, FITZGERALD, FITZGERALD MUNICIPAL A/P, FORRESTER, FORT GADSDEN, GAMMAGE, GORDY, GRADY CO A/P, GREGGS, GROOVERVILLE, HANOVER, HANSON, HARDIN HEIGHTS, HARDING, HAWKINSTOWN, HILLIARDVILLE, HOBBY, HOGGARD MILL, HOPEWELL, IRWINVILLE, ISABELLA, IVEYS MILL, JARROTT, KILLEARN ESTATES, KILLEARN LAKES, LACONTE, LAKELAND, LEESBURG, LITTMAN, LOCKETT CROSSING, LOVETT, LYNN, MACLAY STATE GARDENS, MADISON, MASSEE, METCALF, MILFORD, MITCHELL CO A/P, MONCRIEF, MONTICELLO, MOULTRIE, MOULTRIE MUNICIPAL A/P, NANKIN, NASHVILLE, NEWTON, OCILLA, PALMYRA, PASCO, PELHAM, PERRY, PINE PARK, PINE VALLEY, PINETTA, PRETORIA, QUEENSLAND, QUINCY, QUINCY AIRPORT, QUITMAN, RED ROCK, RED STORE CROSSROADS, SANTA CLARA, SMITHVILLE, SOPCHOPPY, SOUTHWEST GA REGIONAL A/P, SPENCE AIRPORT, ST. MARKS, STEINHAM STORE, SUNSWEET, SWEETWATER, SYLVESTER, SYLVESTER AIRPORT, TALLAHASSEE, TEETERVILLE, THOMASVILLE, TIFTON, TILTON, TURNER CITY, VALDOSTA, VALDOSTA REGIONAL AIRPORT, WAKULLA SPRINGS, WALKER, WATERLOO, WEBER, WEST BAINBRIDGE, WESTWOOD, WETUMPKA, AND WORTH.