ALBANY — Joyce Barlow, a nurse and businesswoman from Dougherty County, announced this week that families in the area have been denied benefits totaling hundreds of dollars, some for more than 33 years, because of the clumsy way the state of Georgia runs its “unclaimed money program.”
Barlow, who has twice run for a seat in the Georgia House of Representatives, called for a complete overhaul of the unclaimed money program of the state of Georgia, which is run by the State Department of Revenue, a department that reports to the governor directly and to the state legislature indirectly.
Although the exact amount of money owed any particular family is not known ($50 is the minimum for listing, and the amount of money missing may be in the thousands), the length of time that the money was kept from the family is known, and it is in the neighborhood of 33 years.
“This money is owed from an insurance company and should have been paid upon the death of the policy owner,” Barlow said. “Last year I learned from friends that the Randolph County School District had been alerted to being owed funds and had eventually collected more than $3,800. Inspired by this information, I entered my name into the system few months ago at https://gaclaims.unclaimedproperty.com/en/ and found that, unknown to me, I was owed money. I collected a check for $75 from the Georgia unclaimed money program.”
Barlow said the experience motivated her to research the program’s process and led her to uncover the failure to other individuals/families. The unclaimed money program is holding more than $1 billion in funds owed to the citizens of Georgia. She estimated that, if the money is distributed evenly around the state, the people, businesses and governmental units in our part of the state have more than $5 million coming to them collectively.
“The discovery of the funds that were essentially hidden from a widow for 33 years by a state program leads me to conclude that the Department of Revenue’s unclaimed money program is begging to be reformed,” Barlow said.
When Barlow discovered that claims of less than $50 are not recoverable and amounts less than $50 accrue to the state, she said she became incensed.
“I have friends in other states who have received payments on claims of as little as $7.18,” she said. “Amounts of, say $35 or $48, could mean a lot to families in southwest Georgia. There is no reason to deprive folks of money that is owed to them.
“If an individual can be denied money owed by an insurance company for a third of a century, think of what happens to working families in the same situation. I found instances of individuals with 18 claims (for a minimum of $900, and probably amounts in the thousands) and another case with 11 claims.
“The Department of Revenue is holding on to more than a billion dollars in missing funds, and it should take positive steps to get the money to the people who own it, rather than sitting back, in a totally passive manner, and paying out the money only when it is called for by alert, computer-savvy citizens who know how to access the system.”
