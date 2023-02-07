farmer year.jpeg

UGA Extension has recognized Doerun farmer Bart Davis of Davis Family Farms as the 2023 Georgia Farmer of the Year. He will go on to represent Georgia as the state nominee for the Swisher/Sunbelt Ag Expo Southeastern Farmer of the Year.

 Photo by Joy Crosby/Georgia Peanut Commission

DOERUN — Bart Davis doesn’t seek out accolades or praise, but through an impressive dedication to his farm and the industry, honor found him at this year’s Georgia Ag Forecast presentation, where he was recognized as 2023 Georgia Farmer of the Year.

University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences Dean Nick Place awarded Davis at the annual outlook event Jan. 27 on the UGA-Tifton campus.

Amanda Budd is a writer with the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.

