bainbridge.jpg

Anovion Technologies, a supplier of premium synthetic graphite anode materials for lithium-ion batteries, will build a new manufacturing facility in Bainbridge. The project will create more than 400 jobs and in excess of $800 million in investment in Decatur County.

 File Photo

BAINBRIDGE – Anovion Technologies, a supplier of premium synthetic graphite anode materials for lithium-ion batteries, will build a new manufacturing facility in Bainbridge. The project will create more than 400 jobs and in excess of $800 million in investment in Decatur County.

“We're proud to welcome Anovion to Georgia, which is fast becoming the e-mobility capital of the nation,” Gov. Brian Kemp said. “Job creators like them are recognizing that every corner of our state has the resources and work force needed for success. Having met their team personally, I look forward to celebrating their partnership with the hard-working Georgians of Decatur County.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags