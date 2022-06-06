As in the case with many opinions, this will no doubt cause of ire and anger. I note that what happened in Texas is an absolute tragedy. No child should leave home for school and fail to return home. I have specifically avoided much media and talk of the event, preferring to focus my attention on something I feel more dear.
I have a good many conservative-leaning friends. I have a good many liberal-leaning friends Many conservatives want to arm teachers. Without adequate training, this is a very bad idea. Many liberal friends want to take the guns away — period. Basically, strip the Second Amendment.
To that, I say great. Let’s strip the Second Amendment of the Constitution. Amend it so this is no longer an option.
However ... of course, there must be a however.
To be fair and keep the balance, I want one of the other first 10 amendments to the Constitution stripped.
My friends and I call this “Daffodils.” Daffodils basically means if you want something, another, equal thing must also happen and I get to choose what that is. In this case, if you want to strip gun rights and the Second Amendment, no problem. Then I get to choose another amendment along with it.
There are nine possibilities to choose from. Of them, I think the First or the Fourth should go. Pick one to remove along with 2A, and I am happy.
The First Amendment protects the freedom of religion, press, speech and the right to address the government. I am quite certain many atheists would love to live under the laws of an oppressive religious faction — I say we go with extreme Islam and use the Taliban’s rule. By the way, I have Islamic friends, and they are against what the Taliban believes, but if we are going to become a religious state, that is what we need.
Prefer Christianity instead? No problem. Which of the many different options would you like? Catholicism, where the Pope is the head of the country? Puritanism, perhaps? I am sure there are plenty of different Christian faiths that would love an opportunity to lead our country. No complaining, either. If you do, well, look up the Spanish Inquisition for details.
Also, be ready to give up lots of your free time each week as part of mandatory worship. We will be sure to squeeze in plenty of time in the schools while we are at it. All public universities will have a mandatory class required each term as well.
Freedom of press and speech are next. This would put editor Carlton Fletcher (I am also a newspaper editor) out of a job and a business we have worked hard to earn, unless we are willing to toe the government line. You want to stand on the corner and complain? I will write to you in jail, provided my letter makes it past the government censors.
You want to arrange a parade or opportunity to organize for something like a complaint? I will be sure to have armed soldiers, with guns because they are part of the government, ready to insist this not happen. Just try and organize a strike for work reform or similar. I will look for your jail address online.
This is quite a bit to consider, and it is only one amendment to boot. If this particular amendment is not to your liking, let’s consider the Fourth Amendment — search and seizure.
Let’s amend the Constitution and strike the Fourth Amendment instead. Now, any governmental authority, with their guns of course, can search you and your personal property just because they can. Minding your own business shopping? Get ready to be escorted into a private area for a full search. Driving to another county or state, be ready to be stopped at any point and have your vehicle completely searched.
Keep in mind, while you are being searched, you have absolutely zero right to privacy during the search. If you think a TSA search is invasive, wait. I assure you no part of your person will be overlooked.
I recall in Florida a case where someone applying for federal aid objected to a drug screening as part of receiving aid. The person won the case based on the Fourth Amendment. Good thing this will never be an issue again. If you want federal aid of any sort, be ready to be completely checked over, along with your home, vehicle, any papers and the like. Woe be unto you if something is discovered. (A gun perhaps?)
You may be thinking that I am over the top, out of my mind and completely crazy that this would happen.
I remind you these 10 amendments came about based on actual experience of those who wrote them. Each was written into the Constitution because the founding fathers dealt with specific unpleasantries each amendment addresses. They just fought a war that had roots in gun ownership. You do not have to believe me; the Revolutionary war fighters wrote a good bit about this very matter. The forefathers also were wise enough to recognize things may need changing along the way, and thus the Constitution can be changed.
So, again, let’s amend the Constitution to remove the Second Amendment, so long as another amendment of our Bill of Rights is equally removed.
Meanwhile, I will be in a field of daffodils.
