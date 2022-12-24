ben roberts.jpg

Ben Roberts

I’ll never forget it. It’s an image that — more than anything else I saw in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic — encapsulates the heartbreaking reality of what our community and the Phoebe Family endured.

I took the picture on an April evening in 2020, standing outside the room of a dying COVID patient in a critical care unit filled with other COVID patients struggling to survive. It captured the gloved hands of a nurse, gently clasping the frail hand of a woman and holding it tightly against her gowned body right next to her heart, as the woman took her final breaths.

Tags