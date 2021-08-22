To the Editor

I guess that it is not any real surprise that all of the Republicans and many uninformed Democrats are leaping on President Biden for what is happening in Afghanistan.

Although I am not, of course, going to change the mind of anyone with a political agenda, I would like the people whose minds are not padlocked shut to consider the alternatives available to President Biden.

As I see it, Biden had three choices. They are (1) stay in Afghanistan forever, or (2) leave as quickly as possible with very little warning or (3) for the Defense Department and the State Department to start planning and preparing to leave in a matter of weeks.

Option 1 would be, I sincerely hope, never seriously considered.

Option 2 is Biden’s choice that everyone is complaining about.

Option 3 sounds good, at first glance. Bad choice. Within hours, the intent of the plan would be leaked and common knowledge and only then, after the Afgan Army goes into immediate bugout mode and the Taliban is in the suburbs of Kabul, would the evacuation actually commence.

There is no Option 4.

Michael C. Hall

Albany

