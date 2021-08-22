...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Dougherty,
southwestern Turner, northeastern Mitchell, south central Lee,
northeastern Baker, northwestern Colquitt and Worth Counties through
815 PM EDT...
At 731 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Turner City to near Putney
to near Newton. Movement was southeast at 20 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include...
Albany, Sylvester, Putney, Leesburg, Baconton, Poulan, Doerun, East
Albany, Marine Corps Logistics Base, Turner City, Terrell, Sumner,
Sale City, Minton, Stocks, Radium Springs, Sylvester Airport,
Anderson City, Parkerville and Lester.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
I guess that it is not any real surprise that all of the Republicans and many uninformed Democrats are leaping on President Biden for what is happening in Afghanistan.
Although I am not, of course, going to change the mind of anyone with a political agenda, I would like the people whose minds are not padlocked shut to consider the alternatives available to President Biden.
As I see it, Biden had three choices. They are (1) stay in Afghanistan forever, or (2) leave as quickly as possible with very little warning or (3) for the Defense Department and the State Department to start planning and preparing to leave in a matter of weeks.
Option 1 would be, I sincerely hope, never seriously considered.
Option 2 is Biden’s choice that everyone is complaining about.
Option 3 sounds good, at first glance. Bad choice. Within hours, the intent of the plan would be leaked and common knowledge and only then, after the Afgan Army goes into immediate bugout mode and the Taliban is in the suburbs of Kabul, would the evacuation actually commence.
