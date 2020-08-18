Although we completed the legislative session nearly two months ago, we have yet to slow down as we have continued our work toward safely re-opening our state’s economy during this unprecedented health crisis. As promised in previous updates, I have provided below a more detailed update of what the 2021 FY budget entails, along with the latest news from your Georgia General Assembly.
Budget News
The most important obligation of passing a balanced budget was fulfilled through House Bill 793, which sets our state’s budget for Fiscal Year 2021 (FY 2021). This was quite an undertaking as our FY 2021 revenue estimate changed from more than $28.1 billion to approximately $25.9 billion. This reduction by $2.19 billion, or 7.8 percent ,also reflects a loss of more than $1.9 billion in state general funds, more than $233.6 million in motor fuel funds and more than $14.1 million in lottery revenues.
Despite these reductions, the General Assembly maintained its priorities by limiting cuts to the greatest extent possible to several essential areas.
Education
Necessary cuts were made across the board, including cuts in the largest portion of the state’s budget — education. While there was no way to avoid this, we are pleased that some of the proposed cuts to many programs which serve our children and educators of Georgia were partially or fully restored. Further, responsible stewardship of our local school systems, since the Great Recession, has generated approximately $3.3 billion in reserves. The funding of K-12 education in our state is a three-way partnership between the local, state and federal governments.
K-12 Public Education Highlights
-- $950 million cut from the Quality Basic Education program to reflect temporary reduction in revenue; expected offset from federal funding relief programs to soften cuts from the originally proposed 10% to roughly 6%;
-- $457 million through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund and $144.5 million through the Child Care and Development Block Grant;
-- $142 million added for enrollment growth, as well as teacher training and experience, which fully funds these programs;
-- $8.8 million added to the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement for programs like the Governor’s Honors Program and Growing Readers;
-- $927,000 added to pupil transportation to account for enrollment growth.
Higher Education
-- $157 million in CARES Act funding for the University System of Georgia and more than $37 million in such funds for the Technical College System of Georgia;
-- $12 million in additional federal funds for the Workforce Innovation and Opportunities Act;
-- $1 million added to the REACH Georgia scholarship program, a needs-based mentoring and scholarship program;
-- $54 million in additional funds in the FY 2021 budget to provide a projected 439,041 total awards across all HOPE scholarship and grant programs;
-- Restored $3.2 million to fully fund the Georgia Public Library System’s material grants.
Public Safety
Our priority is to ensure the safety of our citizens. Below is a look at funding for public safety initiatives:
-- Restored $1.7 million of proposed cuts to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s (GBI) Forensic Scientific Services program;
-- $1 million to outsource chemistry testing which will reduce the backlog of evidence which needs testing;
-- $2.65 million cut to accountability courts is restored to allow this program that diverts non-violent offenders from jails or prisons to successful rehabilitative programs within communities.
Health Care Funding
We have been working extremely hard to make access to quality health care viable for every Georgian. Therefore, preserving health care funding was a top priority during our consideration of the FY 2021 budget.
-- $268.7 million appropriated for growth in the Medicaid programs to meet the projected need;
-- Restored $13.9 million in reductions to public health grants to counties;
-- Restored $463,000 in cuts to the Rural Health Systems Innovation Center at Mercer University School of Medicine;
-- Added $12 million to the existing $3 million for the Rural Hospital Stabilization program;
-- Restored $1.5 million in proposed cuts for maternal mortality prevention grants to Georgia hospitals.
WiFi Availability
As many school districts are choosing virtual learning in the wake of COVID-19, it is crucial that our students have access to internet services. In recent years, we have been working tirelessly to ensure every Georgian has access to quality broadband. While we continue to remedy this issue, the Department of Community Affairs has taken the liberty of listing every public location in Georgia where free WiFi is available. Simply visit the Georgia DCA website and click on the COVID-19 news link.
In the coming months, I will continue to update you on your government at work. In the meantime, if you have questions, concerns or need anything at all, please feel free to contact me. Thank you for allowing me the great honor and privilege of serving you under the Gold Dome.
