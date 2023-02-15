bill yearta.jpg

Yearta

The Georgia House of Representatives kicked off the fifth week of the 2023 legislative session on Feb. 6 as we make our way toward day 40. The pace has greatly increased and led last week to the passage of several House bills that will greatly impact Georgia’s infrastructure.

Transportation/Infrastructure: As transportation and infrastructure are crucial to ensuring our state’s success, we passed two bills impacting these areas for the better. These proposals came in the form of HB 35 and HB 52.

