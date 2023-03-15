The House took up legislation well into the night on Crossover Day, adjourning just before midnight. Following Crossover Day, we continued to convene on the House floor, where we passed our version of the full 2024 Fiscal Year budget and heard Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael P. Boggs deliver the State of the Judiciary address.
We came to agreement with our Senate colleagues and passed the Amended FY 2023 budget, which is now with Gov. Brian Kemp for final review. The “baby budget” is a reflection of what was predicted in the full FY 2023 budget, passed last year, and what was actually collected. Once this bill is signed into law by Gov. Kemp, HB 18 will immediately go into effect and will determine our state spending through June 30. The AFY 2023 budget is set at a revenue estimate of $32.56 billion, which is an increase of $2.36 billion.
Highlights of the bill include:
· $1 billion in property tax relief grants for Georgia taxpayers with an estimated $500 of relief for every homeowner;
· $138.8 million in school security grants, providing $50,000 per school;
· $128.2 million to the Department of Education for midterm adjustments;
· $56.4 million in funds for technology, safety and security projects at state prison facilities to make our prison facilities more secure;
· $3.5 million for GBI to maintain the Georgia Crime Information Center.
We also passed the House version of the Full Fiscal Year 2024 Budget, now with our Senate counterparts for review. The Senate will make their changes and send back to us for review. Once we have come to agreement, the final version which will be sent to Gov. Kemp prior to adjournment on Day 40, our last day of the 2023 session.
Last fall, the House Study Committee on Literacy Instruction held several hearings to examine early reading education programs available within the state. Following recommendations, we passed legislation to require evidence-based literacy instruction in our public schools. Further requirements under the legislation include:
· Ensuring the use and reporting of universal reading screeners for all Georgia public schools’ grades K-3;
· Requiring professional standards commission to ensure students completing teacher certification programs have the knowledge and skills to teach reading.
Last week also brought passage of House Bill 462, or the “Raise the Age Act.” As Georgia is just one of three states that allows 17-year-olds to be tried as adults, this bill would raise that age requirement to 18. Details of the bill include:
· Proposed age change wouldn’t apply to violent felonies;
· Superior Court system will maintain jurisdiction over minors who are charged with criminal gang activities or felony offenders;
· Implementation will take place over time with assurance that agencies have funding and are prepared, with stopgaps to pause implementation if needed.
Our commitment to ensuring all Georgians have access to quality care continues through the passage of House Bill 82. This bill would create a new $5,000 annual tax credit for physicians and dentists who choose to practice in a rural county in the next five years. Details of HB 82 include:
· Total of $25,000 in tax credits over five years for eligible providers.
· Only available to those who begin practicing in rural areas after May 15, 2023.
· Providers also could qualify for a prorated tax credit if they have practiced for less than a year, ensuring they do not miss out on the tax credit.
We are hopeful that Georgians struggling with chronic diseases will find relief through the passage of HB 196. This bill will ensure those seeking more natural avenues for pain relief have access to medical cannabis products. Details of the legislation include:
· Requiring the commission to follow Georgia’s Administrative Procedures Act, state purchasing laws and open and public records requests;
· Submitting of annual financial disclosure reports to promote transparency;
· Authorizing the commission to issue several new Class 1 and 2 production licenses;
· Authorizing issuance of dispensing licenses for manufacturers to sell their products directly to patients;
· Permits dispensaries to sell these products from any licensed manufacturer in the state;
· Adds ulcerative colitis and myasthenia gravis to the list of conditions eligible for low THC oil in Georgia.
House Bill 30 would add an official definition of antisemitism to Georgia law, which will help prosecute crimes committed against our Jewish brothers and sisters. Under HB 30, the Official Code would adopt the internationally recognized definition for “antisemitism.”
Later in the week, the House and Senate convened for a joint legislative session for the annual State of the Judiciary address. During this session, Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael P. Boggs covered current challenges and reviewed the overall state of our judicial system. Boggs highlighted the backlog of criminal and civil cases that resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic and noted that it could take years before the courts reach more manageable case numbers.
This week we are back at it as we work toward our final days of the 2023 legislative session. Be on the lookout for updates covering your government at work. With any questions or concerns, feel free to reach out anytime. Thank you for the honor of allowing me to serve as your voice under the Gold Dome. May God bless you and may he continue to bless the great state of Georgia.
