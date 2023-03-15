The House took up legislation well into the night on Crossover Day, adjourning just before midnight. Following Crossover Day, we continued to convene on the House floor, where we passed our version of the full 2024 Fiscal Year budget and heard Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael P. Boggs deliver the State of the Judiciary address.

We came to agreement with our Senate colleagues and passed the Amended FY 2023 budget, which is now with Gov. Brian Kemp for final review. The “baby budget” is a reflection of what was predicted in the full FY 2023 budget, passed last year, and what was actually collected. Once this bill is signed into law by Gov. Kemp, HB 18 will immediately go into effect and will determine our state spending through June 30. The AFY 2023 budget is set at a revenue estimate of $32.56 billion, which is an increase of $2.36 billion.

Tags