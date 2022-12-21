...A POWERFUL ARCTIC COLD FRONT WILL BRING BITTERLY COLD
TEMPERATURES, STRONG WINDS, AND DANGEROUS WIND CHILLS FRIDAY
THROUGH THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND...
Bitterly cold temperatures, strong winds, and dangerous wind
chills are expected across southeast Alabama, southwest and south
central Georgia, and the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend.
Temperatures: Temperatures will quickly fall after the front late
Thursday night and Friday morning with a brief hard freeze
possible in southeast Alabama. Afternoon temperatures will be in
the 30s with lows in the teens and 20s Friday through Sunday.
Wind Chills: Sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 30 to
40 mph Friday will result in afternoon wind chills in the teens
and 20s. Saturday morning's wind chills will fall into the single
digits and teens area-wide with some spots in southeast Alabama
and southwest Georgia near zero. Wind Chill Advisories will very
likely be needed.
Safety: Prepare now for bitterly cold temperatures. Take time now
to protect exposed outdoor water pipes. Ensure people, pets, and
plants have adequate warmth and shelter. This prolonged period of
near or below freezing temperatures could cause extra stress on
unprotected people, pets, and uninsulated outdoor pipes. If using
portable space heaters, practice fire safety and keep heaters away
from flammables. If traveling away from the area, ensure safety
precautions are taken before leaving town. Continue to monitor the
forecast over the next several days.
Weather Alert
...HARD FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING
THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 19 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle
Florida and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From Friday evening through Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing
&&
As we enter the final days of any year, I find myself in reflection over where we have been, what we have experienced, what we have learned and, most importantly, where we are going as a state. Over the last few months, we have undergone the intensity of another crucial election cycle to ultimately determine the future and direction of our state.
As with any election cycle, we also found ourselves preparing for the year ahead. While we are unsure as to what the 2023 session will entail, we are excited about returning to Capitol Hill to continue our work for the betterment of our state. Below is a quick rundown of the latest news within your Georgia General Assembly.
Election & Leadership Update: The citizens of Georgia have spoken. Record turnouts brought victory to our conservative slate of statewide constitutional officers, which included a resounding victory for Gov. Brian Kemp. Also re-elected were incumbents Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Attorney General Chris Carr, Insurance Commissioner John King and State School Superintendent Richard Woods. We also welcome newly elected constitutional officers Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper and Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson.
It is no secret that a major catalyst for the conservative victory on the state level was due in part to our response amid the unprecedented times of the pandemic. We were the first to open, remained open and continued to support our small businesses, yielding a positive result for our state’s economy which is still well above the national average.
While we welcome our newly elected leadership, we also reflect over a great loss within our own House body. House Speaker David Ralston is no longer with us. During his tenure spanning more than a decade, Ralston was a huge force within Georgia politics. His presence will be sorely missed, among Republicans and Democrats alike.
While we will never forget Speaker Ralston, we do have great faith in our newly slated speaker nominee, Jon Burns. Speaker elect Burns will be confirmed the first day of the 2023 legislative session, and we have no doubt that he will represent our House body with the integrity, dignity, and respect for which he is known.
Statewide Amendment/Referenda Results
During our November elections, Georgia voters overwhelmingly voted in favor of two constitutional amendments and two statewide referenda. Here is a quick overview of what this means for the future of Georgia:
Amendment 1: Suspends compensation for public officers indicted for a felony. Overview: Passage of proposed Senate Resolution 134 amends Article II of Section III of the Constitution of Georgia, relating to the procedures for suspending or removing public officials, to provide that the compensation of certain public officials be suspended if they are suspended from their office due to a felony indictment.
Amendment 2: Grants temporary tax relief to properties severely damaged or destroyed because of a disaster. Overview: The passage of House Resolution 594 amends Article VII, Section I of the Constitution by authorizing the governing authority of each county, municipality and consolidated government and the board of education of each independent and county school system in this state to grant temporary tax relief to properties that are severely damaged or destroyed as a result of a natural disaster and that are located within a nationally declared disaster area.
Statewide Referenda
Referendum A: Grants tax exemption for certain timber equipment. Overview: Passage of this measure will exempt timber equipment from ad valorem taxation. Timber equipment includes all equipment owned or held under a lease-purchase agreement by a timber producer and is directly used in the production or harvest of timber products, excluding motor vehicles.
Referendum B: Expands tax exemption for agricultural equipment and certain farm products. Overview: This measure amends Georgia code relating to the exemption of qualified farm products and harvested agricultural products from taxation, by adding dairy products and unfertilized eggs of poultry to the list of qualified farm products and by modifying the definition of “family-owned farm entity.” Family-owned farm entity is expanded to allow an entity created by the merger or consolidation of two or more entities that would qualify independently as a family-owned farm entity.
Prior to the beginning of the 2023 legislative session, General Assembly members made their way to Athens at the beginning of December for the Biennial Institute. This tradition, which occurs every two years, provides us with educational opportunities, insight as to the legislative priorities for the upcoming year, and gives us a chance to welcome those newly elected to the Georgia General Assembly.
As set forth by our state constitution, we are set to begin the 2023 legislative session Jan. 9. There will be no shortage of issues debated as we will hit the ground running. If you are interested in learning what will be up for consideration, I encourage you to visit the Georgia General Assembly website, under Pre-Filed Legislation, which began in mid-November.
During the legislative session, be on the lookout for weekly updates to keep you informed of all General Assembly happenings. In the meantime, if you have questions or concerns, please feel free to contact me anytime.
