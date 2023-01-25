bill yearta.jpg

Yearta

Jan. 17 marked the beginning of what the legislature refers to as “budget week.” The only thing that we are constitutionally required to do during our 40-day session is pass a balanced budget. While balancing a budget seems simple enough, when dealing with billions of dollars, it can be quite challenging.

Over the last week, House and Senate Appropriations Committees held a series of joint budget hearings, which gave us the chance to closely examine Gov. Kemp’s recommendations. As our state’s fiscal year begins July 1, we are in the first stages of crafting two budget bills: The full 2024 Fiscal Year budget and the 2023 Amended Fiscal Year budget.

