As we stepped away from the 2022 legislative session, we stepped into a heated primary election cycle which concluded May 24. I encourage you to further study policies and issues which impact you, prior to our general election so that you will be prepared to make an informed decision. The last couple of years has highlighted how policy within state leadership impacts every Georgia citizen, every single day.
Fiscal Year 2023 Budget: We completed our constitutional obligation by successfully passing House Bill 911, the 2023 Fiscal Year Budget, which totals approximately $30 billion. The largest budget allocations for the coming fiscal year are education, health care, public safety and infrastructure. The budget will go into effect on July 1 of this year, and we will be sharing a full budget update at a later date.
Tax Cuts: We have worked tirelessly to ensure hard-working Georgians are able to keep their earned income. This year, we took advantage of our state’s healthy economic standing and were able to act upon this long-term goal thorough numerous bills, which have been signed into law by Gov. Kemp. All Georgians received a tax refund through HB 1302; the Gas tax suspension through HB 304; all Georgians will enjoy the income tax cut which passed through HB 1437; and our military retirement tax exemption shows our support for the men and women who serve our nation through HB 1064.
Parents/Students FIRST: Controversial mandates on the local level, concerned parents and federal policy allowances led to the passage of many bills in protection of our Georgia students. Numerous bills were passed to support our Georgia parents in determining the best course of action for their children. After several schools refused choice, where masks were concerned, we took the initiative to unmask Georgia students through SB 514.
Educated Georgia Education is the bedrock of our Georgia work force and economic health. Taking care of Georgia students and our educators is a priority. We continued our efforts toward quality education through a number of bills successfully passing the General Assembly. Retired educators are welcome to return to the classroom as we actively tackle our current teaching shortage through HB 385; our budget restores pandemic cuts, brings about a much-deserved teaching pay raise and allows for a historic investment into our K-12 education systems.
Agriculture: In order to protect our farm industry we passed the Farm to Food Bank SB 396 as well as the Freedom to Farm Bill, HB 1150.
Safe Georgia: Our commitment to the safety of our citizens, law and order as well as supporting our enforcement officers was made clear through several bills working to ensure Georgians are protected. Gang violence will not be tolerated, and we will be cracking down on gang-related crime through HB 1134, our Gang Prosecution Unit. We will continue our efforts to end the vile practice of Human Trafficking through SB 461. And our commitment to our law enforcement community is solidified through HB 911, which makes budget allocations to allow for an additional Georgia State Trooper Class, as well as the allowance of Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Degrees added to the high-demand career initiatives list and a $5,000 Raise for State Law Enforcement.
Healthy Georgia This was a great year as far as health care is concerned. Our Mental Health Parity Act, HB 1013, will ensure that resources are put toward those in need of mental health care. We also tackled various aspects of our health care system by lowering insurance premiums, expanding health care choices and addressing our physician and nurse shortages through HB 911.
Election Results: We are preparing for a heated General Election cycle as overall turnout broke primary records, with more than 1.9 million Georgians having cast their ballots, compared to 1.16 million in 2018. Elections matter, and every vote counts. The Georgia Secretary of State is scheduled to certify results sometime in the next week. Congratulations to all who will advance to the General Election as their party’s nominee and thank you to all brave enough to put their name forth for consideration.
Many races will head into an election runoff. Please check to make sure you don’t need to get out and vote again! Georgia runoff date is June 21.
Thank you so much to all who have lent your support, wisdom and prayers over the session and the primary season. As always, if you need anything at all, feel free to reach out to our office anytime. Thank you for your support as we work on your behalf to continue our efforts to ensure that Georgia is the best state to work, live and raise a family. May God continue to bless the great state of Georgia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.