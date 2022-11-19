Unless otherwise noted, the following births took place at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany between Oct. 19 and Nov. 10, 2022:
Allen, Zyon Shaun Ra, son, was born November 9 to Shatella Allen of Leesburg.
Byrd, Krahveen Tyrance, son, was born November 8 to Andorian Blocker and Tyrance Byrd of Albany.
Canela, Sophia Rose Carcache, daughter, was born November 5 to Selene Canela Ochoa and James Carcache of Leesburg.
Carmona, Sophia, daughter, was born November 5 to Martha Carmona and Guillermo Carmana Gutierrez of Americus.
Cater, Ella Jane (daughter) and Tucker James (son), twins, were born November 1 to Terri Cater and Stephen Cater of Leesburg.
Cleary, Cal William, son, was born November 1 to Kelly Cleary and Benjamin Cleary of Albany.
Coe, Paris Mon’she, daughter, was born November 3 to Lacresha Coe of Albany.
Cole, Vivian Rose, daughter, was born November 4 to Victoria Cole and Thomas Cole of Camilla.
Corley, Shoal Ivy, son, was born November 9 to Madison Griffith and Davis Corley of Leesburg.
Coston, Ta’Meah McKenzie, daughter, was born November 9 to Shansty Hardwick and Dominique Coston Sr. of Camilla.
Ebel, James David, son, was born November 3 to Kelly Ebel and Justin Ebel of Leesburg.
English, Ramsey Proctor, son, was born October 31 to Bethany English and Ramsey English of Albany.
Feacher, Ky’Mani Demauri, son, was born November 7 to Brittany Feacher and Ashamel Feacher Jr. of Baconton.
Fussell, Annilee Elizabeth, daughter, was born October 29 to Allyson Fussell of Ocilla.
Gervin, Amelia Shanice, daughter, was born November 3 to Andria Pemberton and Roderick Gervin Jr. of Albany.
Hart, Adalynn Michelle, daughter, was born November 3 to Amber Hawkins and Dustin Hart of Baconton.
Hudson, Elora Lane, daughter, was born November 9 to Hannah Hudson and Lane Hudson of Leary.
Humphrey, Fowler Brooks, son, was born November 2 to Alexa Humphrey and Patrick Humphrey of Albany.
Hynes, Jaxson Amari, son, was born November 4 to Arieal Hynes and Michael Hynes Jr. of Albany.
James, Amari Ann Marie, daughter, was born November 8 to Angelea’ Ellis and Darius James of Albany.
Jelks, Oaklyn Blake, daughter, was born November 4 to Lacey Jelks and Alphonso Jelks III of Albany.
King, Amir-Amun Tajuan, son, was born November 9 to Mishari King of Albany.
Moore, Royal Rasheed, son, was born November 9 to Tysheria Green and Rasheed Moore of Albany.
Redding, Promise Dior, daughter, was born November 8 to Ashley Sheffield and Darrion Redding of Newton.
Tinsley, Laila Victoria, daughter, was born November 9 to Lawanda Fleming and Raphael Tinsley of Albany.
Vance, Lennon Nicole, daughter, was born October 31 to Ansley Vance and Thomas Vance of Albany.
Walker, Quantavian Khalil, son, was born November 9 to Kiabria Young and Quantavis Walker of Albany.
West, Summer LaReign Aja, daughter, was born November 7 to Sierra West and Artavius West of Albany.
Williams, Quandarius Raekwan, son, was born November 10 to Kanajah Gardner and Quandarius Williams Sr. of Camilla.
