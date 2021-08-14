Unless otherwise noted, the following births took place at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital between July 12 and July 31, 2021:
Anderson, Madeline Jade and Mila Camille, twin daughters, were born July 14 to Carrie Carnes and Tyler Anderson of Cobb.
Arnold, Brooklyn Faye, daughter, was born July 15 to Mallori Arnold and Jim Arnold of Shellman.
Arnold, Malaysia Zaccari, daughter, was born July 26 to Lashonda Moore and Nicholas Arnold of Albany.
Barfield, Jeremiah James, son, was born July 30 to Christina Barfield and Cletis Barfield of Newton.
Brooks, Kennedy Dawn, daughter, was born July 30 to Meleah Brooks and Jarrod Brooks of Leesburg.
Brown, August Messiah, son, was born July 21 to Valisia Chapper and Jason Brown Sr. of Albany.
Clark, Dreshen Oniki Jr., son, was born July 19 to Kadijaha Butler and Dreshun Clark Sr. of Albany.
Cromer, Tyler Seth, son, was born July 14 to Cheyenne Cromer of Ellaville.
Daniel, Harper Gray, daughter, was born July 20 to Austin Brann and Robert Daniel III of Albany.
Demings, Cristyn Rose, daughter, was born July 16 to Cyndie Demings and Robert Demings of Tifton.
Donovan, Charles Edward, son, was born July 23 to Emily Coley and Sean Donovan of Albany.
Fleming, Keilani Sa’Riyah Nycole, daughter, was born July 19 to Sha’mekia Daniel and Antwan Fleming of Albany.
Fletcher, Benjamin Ethan (son) and Penelope Ruby (daughter), twins, were born July 23 to A’Breanne Singleton and Eric Fletcher Jr. of Americus.
Floyd, Malakai Xavier, son, was born July 12 to Shakeria Duncan and Devonte’ Floyd of Meigs.
Franklin, Stanley Gene III, son, was born July 27 to Anastasia Franklin and Stanley Franklin Jr. of Albany.
Graham, Kamiyah Amiracle Camille, daughter, was born July 31 to Montress Graham of Albany.
Green, Bentley Amir, son, was born July 15 to Brittany Wilson and Quontavious Green Sr. of Albany.
Hamby, Ava Belle, daughter, was born July 15 to Alaina McClung and Devin Hamby of Dawson.
Harris, Kross Asaad, son, was born July 21 to Tamesha Harris of Georgetown.
Henry, Micaela Nicole, daughter, was born July 16 to Christia Henry of Sylvester.
Herrera, Genesis Makayla, daughter, was born July 16 to Esmeralda Betancourt and Miguel Herrera Ortega of Buena Vista.
Houston, Kaleb Josiah, son, was born July 25 to Ebonee Hunter and Javoris Houston of Albany.
Jackson, Kingstyn Jumeir, son, was born July 31 to Ebony Francis-Pettway and Justin Jackson of Albany.
Jones, Alena Sadea, daughter, was born July 23 to Samniesha Jones and Javar Hart of Albany.
Kendall, Avah Wynter, daughter, was born July 28 to Alyssia Kendall and Nathen Kendall of Leesburg.
Kolody, Levi Weston, son, was born July 30 to Ravyn Ferguson and Kristopher Kolody of Dawson.
Lawson, Lukas Randall, son, was born July 27 to Savannah Fair and Cody Lawson of Leesburg.
Leonard, Ka’niah Na’Mora, daughter, was born July 22 to Clarissa Perry and Gerald Leonard of Donalsonville.
Luke, Micah Jo’el, son, was born July 18 to Antonique Luke and Mason Luke of Albany.
Mathis, Zyanna Zunae, daughter, was born July 25 to Kierra Fudge and Thomas Mathis of Tifton.
Merritt, John Haygood V, son, was born July 20 to Ashley Merritt and John Merritt IV.
Newberry, Kehlani Marie, daughter, was born July 13 to Emonyi Jones and Keyunta’ Demetrius Newberry.
Peterman, Harrison Cole, son, was born July 20 to Kimberly Peterman and Justin Peterman of Leesburg.
Roberts, Demetri La’treyvious, son, was born July 26 to Yasmin Roberts of Leesburg.
Smith, Jodie Brynn, daughter, was born July 19 to Whitley Smith and Cody Smith of Sylvester.
Smith, Karmen Olivia and Kimora Emily, twin daughters, were born July 27 to Kirsten Russell and Edwin Smith Jr. of Albany.
Smith, Wynter Christina, daughter, was born July 13 to Joneisha Cross and Robert Smith of Albany.
Summers, Henry Jace, was born July 16 to Ella Lamb and Ty Summers of Leesburg.
Taylor, Ashton Cowan, son, was born July 15 to Chaunivia Taylor of Albany.
Taylor, Josephine Claire, daughter, was born July 27 to Keirra Taylor and James Taylor Jr. of Albany.
Taylor, Kaitlyn Armonii, daughter, was born July 19 to Mieshia Shante Trent and Anthony Taylor III of Albany.
Walton, Malaya Gia, daughter, was born July 17 to Hannah Cory and Dominique Walton of Leesburg.
White, Ja’Moni Markiese Bernard, son, was born July 19 to Kadija McDaniel and Devontray White of Albany.
Whitfield, Kalynn Skye, daughter, was born July 28 to Adrienne Whitfield of Albany.
Williams, Jayda Ju’Naye, daughter, was born July 26 to Miracle Hawkins-Williams and Cedric Williams of Albany.
Woodall, Keaundra Tyree Jr., son, was born July 21 to Kaitlan Woodall and Keaundra Woodall,Sr. of Albany.
Yarn, Kimora Michele, daughter, was born July 21 to Eivianna Howell and Cordarryl Yarn of Moultrie.
