Unless otherwise noted, the following births all took place at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany between Oct. 1 and Oct. 23, 2021:
Arnold, Frida Rose, daughter, was born October 10 to Kathryn Abell and Nathan Arnold of Albany.
Barkley, Indya Rosa Renae, daughter, was born October 5 to Lashae’ Carter and Jordan Barkley of Albany.
Brown, Elisabeth Elyce, daughter, was born October 22 to Tiffany Odums and Courtney Brown of Albany.
Brown, Griffin Taylor, son, was born October 17 to Anna Brown and Taylor Brown of Baconton.
Brown, Rayden Levi, son, was born October 9 to Shanta’ Brown and Fernando Brown of Plains.
Coleman, Hazel A’Journee Marie, daughter, was born October 23 to Ja’Keyah Hill and Jerry Coleman Jr. of Baconton.
Collier, Javian Kentreal, son, was born October 7 to Jestine Holsey and Gerald Collier Sr. of Albany.
Curles, Carter Bo, son, was born October 14 to Kambry Curles and Justin Curles of Albany.
Feathers, Easton Lewis, son, was born October 14 to Briana Feathers and Randy Feathers of Fitzgerald.
Fields, Kailyn Jade, daughter, was born October 16 to Mya Favors and Kenneth Fields Jr. of Albany.
Fletcher, Brushard Antonio Jr., son, was born October 21 to Gloriana Cruz and Brushard Fletcher Sr. of Leesburg.
Green, Kyrie Santos, son, was born October 1 to Felicia Ruiz and Kelvin Green of Albany.
Harpe, Caden Noah, son, was born October 11 to Latoya Lyman and Dennis Harpe of Albany.
Hicks, A’miya Aubrey, daughter, was born October 21 to Kam’brionna Smith and Silas Hicks of Albany.
Hinman, Carson Dane Jr., son, was born October 7 to Ina Hinman and Carson Hinman Sr. of Preston.
Humphries, Bryson A’Mere, son, was born October 11 to Brianna Jess and Marquavious Humphries of Albany.
Johnson, Dallas Rory, daughter, was born October 8 to Amber Johnson and Jeremy Johnson of Albany.
Kendricks, Armani BryKia, daughter, was born October 14 to Jazmine Kendricks of Albany.
King, Isabella Grace, daughter, was born October 1 to Carrie King and Justin King of Albany.
Lambert, Asher Lee, son, was born October 11 to Arizona Cates and Caleb Lambert of Albany.
Mason, X’zavier Amir Clayton, son, was born October 4 to Chanessia Mason of Albany.
Matthews, Millie Grey, daughter, was born October 12 to Courtney Matthews and Logan Matthews of Weston.
McCray, Beau Blaze, son, was born October 19 to Darian McCray and Jeffery McCray Jr. of Leesburg.
McIntyre, Phoenix Reign, daughter, was born October 22 to Skylar McIntyre of Thomasville.
Miller, Caleb De’Corey, son, was born October 3 to Tiffany Miller and De’Corey Miller of Albany.
Miller, Ma’Liyah Mariah, daughter, was born October 13 to Shemeika Broner and Montavious Miller Sr. of Albany.
Mills, Bennett Hayes, son, was born October 8 to Meagan Mills and Terry Mills Jr. of Leesburg.
Morales, Emma Grace, daughter, was born October 15 to Juana Morales and Jorye Morales-Cruz of Douglas.
Nwaigbo, Nathan Kamsiyochukwu, son, was born October 3 to Christine Umebese and Chukwujindu of Albany.
Oliver, Kurrenci Kapri (son) and A’Milyon Lou (daughter), twins, were born October 11 to Karla Burnett and Kobe Oliver of Albany.
Patel, Jia J. daughter, was born October 13 to Monikaben Patel and Jay Patel of Albany.
Peppers, Ocean Storm, son, was born October 13 to Judith Peppers and Robert Peppers Jr. of Albany.
Phillips, Mazyssia Riley, daughter, was born October 13 to Mickewa Phillips of Leesburg.
Pittman, Kross Landon and August London, twin sons, were born October 16 to Sheena Pittman and Robert Pittman of Blakely.
Pope, Nova Iyonna Denise, daughter, was born October 8 to Terwanis Pope of Cuthbert.
Price, Zendaya Lynniyah, daughter, was born October 22 to Le’Kendria Sheffield and Kevin Price Sr. of Albany.
Riggins, La’Miya Nicole, daughter, was born October 10 to Jessica Riggins of Albany.
Roach, Wyatt Olin, son, was born October 14 to Kayla Roach and Michael Roach of Albany.
Ruiz, Amari Ah’mir, son, was born October 17 to Jessica Trim and Antonio Ruiz of Sylvester.
Scinto, Giovanni James, son, was born October 10 to Hanna Scinto and John Scinto of Leesburg.
Sims, Novah Havana Star, daughter, was born October 10 to Barbara Perry and Donzavius Sims of Dawson.
Singletary, William Cole (son) and Scarlett Lively (daughter), twins, were born October 6 to Hailey Singletary and William Singletary of Leesburg.
Sissoko, Brooklyn Lei’Kini Jade, daughter, was born October 11 to Chantel Sissoko of Albany.
Stallworth, Amour YaNaye, daughter, was born October 21 to Ykeia McClendon and Johnathan Stallworth of Albany.
Sutton, Farryn Cattleya, daughter, was born October 21 to Dr. Kajuana Farrey Sutton and Rashad Sutton of Leesburg.
Thacker, Brooks Brian, son, was born October 21 to Jordan Thacker and Jacob Thacker of Leesburg.
Walker, Brier Lucille, daughter, was born October 12 to Joni Walker and Joseph Walker of Leesburg.
Walker, Ezra Keyshon and Eli Kellen, twin sons, were born October 12 to Mary Barnes and Thurman Walker Jr. of Albany.
Watson, Khori Brooke, daughter, was born October 14 to Kieara Hayes and DeShone Watson of Albany.
Webb, Jayce Tyler, son, was born October 14 to Jennifer Todd and Justin Webb of Albany.
Whitlock, Henry James V, son, was born October 17 to Takeria Whitlock and Henry Whitlock IV of Albany.
Williams, Alexandria Rosa, daughter, was born October 22 to Brittney Wakefield and Alexander Williams of Albany.
Williams, Ja’Meria Taylor, daughter, was born October 9 to Mya Coleman and Jecory Williams Sr. of Camilla.
Williams, Kenji Montrae, son, was born October 5 to Alexis Williams of Albany.
Williams, Rilynn Ja’Nay, daughter, was born October 8 to Shalanda Williams of Arlington.
Willis, Harmony Saryiah, daughter, was born October 8 to Tanisha Jones and Rayshawn Willis of Albany.
