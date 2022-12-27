Albany State Honors Program to Present STEM Research to Boys and Girls Club - Nov. 29, 2022 -5.JPG

The recently approved budget package signed by President Biden includes $1.85 million for the Albany Boys and Girls Clubs.

 Special Photo: Reggie Christian

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Sanford D. Bishop Jr., D-Ga., chairman of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies, supported the Fiscal Year 2023 appropriations package that funds the full range of defense and domestic programs that keep Georgians safe and improve their quality of life.

The bill includes nearly $25 million for 15 projects in the Second Congressional District that will improve public safety, health care, job training, education, water and wastewater systems, and high-speed Internet services. The bill was approved by a bipartisan vote of 225-201 and now heads to President Biden for his signature.

Tags