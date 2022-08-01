ALBANY – Following several strategic moves that have further positioned AB&T for continued success well into the future, the Albany-based community bank announced Monday the addition of Blair Blackburn as chief financial officer.
A certified public accountant, Blackburn has spent the past two years working as an in-house CPA for a family-owned business out of Camilla, following a five-year stint with Albany's Mauldin & Jenkins Financial Institutions practice.
As CFO, Blackburn will serve on the bank's senior management team. As the lead financial officer, she'll be responsible for preparing and interpreting financial analysis for management, directors, shareholders, and regulatory agencies while also serving as an advisor to the board and executive management. Blackburn will be vital in advising senior management about capital planning, budgeting, asset and liability management, and liquidity forecasting.
"With this announcement and Blair on the team, we'll reach a significant mile marker in our strategic execution," AB&T CEO Perry Revell said in a news release. "Blair's public and private accounting experience and her drive to be part of a team building a legacy community bank position her as the ideal person to join our leadership team and lead our accounting and financial management.
"Blair also maintains an appreciation for the vital role a true community bank plays in the financial health of our community. She's the right person for this position, and we're excited to welcome Blair to the team."
A native of Macon, Blackburn graduated from First Presbyterian Day School before ultimately earning a bachelor's degree in Business Accounting from Middle Georgia State University.
Blackburn and her husband, Ty, a native of Lester, are the parents of two daughters and are active members of First United Methodist Church of Albany.
