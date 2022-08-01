blackburn.jpg

Blair Blackburn

 Special Photo

ALBANY – Following several strategic moves that have further positioned AB&T for continued success well into the future, the Albany-based community bank announced Monday the addition of Blair Blackburn as chief financial officer.

A certified public accountant, Blackburn has spent the past two years working as an in-house CPA for a family-owned business out of Camilla, following a five-year stint with Albany's Mauldin & Jenkins Financial Institutions practice.

