Mayor Hubbard, in an article that appeared in today’s newspaper, addresses complaints and proposals being circulated in the mayor’s race. She alleges the platforms of some candidates are “misleading” and “do not even touch on reality.” The mayor has not, unfortunately, attended any of the forums which have been held, during which candidates were subject to questions from the voters.
MEAG does not generate electricity. It purchases from Georgia Power. Ms. Hubbard, consistent with the playbook of our community’s leaders, discounts any criticism and fails to comprehend the enormous potential of investing in solar energy.
Mayor Hubbard discussed various long-term commitments the Albany Utilities Authority has with MEAG. While I have not advocated withdrawing from MEAG, I believe the city should discontinue extending contracts with MEAG and should renegotiate existing agreements once we transition into an energy producer.
Tom Berry, who served as general manager of WG&L and then as interim city manager, was coincidentally available for comment. Mr. Berry is quoted as saying: “There is no way an appointed board should be making decisions on the millions of dollars in utilities transactions.” He does not explain how an appointed board managed to do this for more than a hundred years. Mr. Berry concedes “a separate autonomous utilities board elected by the citizens” would be a viable alternative. This is, interestingly, one option discussed in my platform.
Ms. Hubbard fails to mention the $80 million in MEAG credits which have been squandered. The mayor does not address my pledge to assure transfers from WG&L to the city’s general fund are completely transparent. The mayor has not explained how the monthly Stormwater Utility User Fee is applied, nor has she disclosed how much has been spent extending gas lines and fiber optic cables along the Rails-to-Trails pathway.
Ms. Hubbard, should there be a runoff, will hopefully explain why she and her colleagues failed to take action to repair the city’s dilapidated sewer system, failed to adequately staff the police department, while crime rates soared, or address other undeniable problems, including, poverty, blight, and a lack of economic opportunity, during her eight years in office.