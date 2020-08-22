I thank Mr. Fletcher for affording me the opportunity to respond to his recent editorial, Albany officials’ refusal to fulfill contract is shameful, and to provide the public with the facts and information about my involvement and thoughts on the Rails to Trails project.
Some background information would be beneficial. The trail runs 13.6 miles from N. Monroe St. in Albany to Sasser; only 2.3 miles are within the city limits of Albany. The trail runs from the boundary of Dougherty and Lee County, at Ledo Road, to the boundary of Lee and Terrell counties, a distance of approximately eight miles. The Terrell County segment is approximately 3.5 miles.
A Master Plan was commissioned, by South Georgia Rails to Trails Inc. (SGRT) and the city of Albany that called for a 12-foot-wide asphalt trail. The city solicited bids for that portion of the trail within the city limits in early 2019. The bid was rejected, following which the city solicited bids to construct the trail from North Monroe Street to the Lee and Terrell County boundary. The bids, to construct the trail as specified in the Master Plan, was $996,688 for the section in Albany, and $3,981,649 to construct the trail through Lee County.
First, Fletcher is mistaken in asserting “the city of Albany owes the people of Dougherty and even Lee and Terrell counties a completed – an asphalt-based – walking trail on the 13.6-mile corridor from downtown Albany to Sasser.” The “agreement” SGRT relies upon expressly states: “The trail design, including the trail’s riding surface material, will be specified in a trail plan to be jointly developed by and formally approved by the parties.” There is no further reference to the “riding surface material”.
The City Commission did not, at any time, approve asphalt as the “riding surface material” for the trail, nor did the City Commission, to my knowledge, approve the Master Plan. The frivolity of SGRT’s lawsuit is evident in a statement contained in a letter from the organization’s officers, which is dated Feb. 7, 2020, and addressed to the city mayor and six commissioners. SGRT, in that letter concedes: “[A] joint trail plan has not been formally approved by the parties as required by the agreement.” Additionally, the railroad ties, timbers, and ballast has been removed from most of the railroad corridor, so that the trail is available for the intended purpose, being use “for public, open space and recreational purposes.” Citizens of Dougherty and Lee county can, and actually have been, walking and cycling the trail for more than a year.
Second, Fletcher is misguided when he casts blame upon “a new mayor and two new commissioners” for the city’s failure to perform what he incorrectly considers to be a commitment to provide SGRT with a trail constructed to its specifications. His editorial and his article on the pending lawsuit state the project “was originally projected to cost the city $1 million.” Fletcher does not, for some reason, question why the City Commission did not, prior to approving the “agreement” in 2015, confirm the costs of actually constructing a trail, or insist upon sufficient detail to obviate the confusion which will eventually result in dismissal of SGRT’s lawsuit. He disregards the fact that more than four and half years elapsed between the date the “agreement” was executed until Mr. Warbington, Mr. Young and I were elected, without any formal action from the City Commission, which presumably includes one or more of the “city and county officials” cited in his article.
I reasonably suspect the projected costs of constructing the trail as proposed in the Master Pan was not disclosed to the public, last year, to prevent plans to spend $4 million to construct a trail in Lee County from being an issue in the campaign. I, in any event, simply cannot justify spending the limited funds the city has on such a project, when the needs to improve our existing recreational facilities and programs are so great. I believe our priorities and concentration must be in providing more opportunities for the citizens, and especially the youth of south and east Albany. Residents of Lee County would receive the greatest benefit from an asphalt trail. Consequently, I feel our neighbors to the north should make the decision as to what surface, if any, will be installed over that section of the trail situated in Lee County.
Third, Fletcher is misguided. The trail was discussed at a commission retreat held at Veterans Park in February. We were advised the Lee County Commission had an interest in partnering with the city. That body obviously recognizes and appreciates the quality-of-life benefits which would be provided by such a trail. Additionally, Lee County is in need of easements over the trail at two locations, to facilitate extensions of Forrester Parkway and Westover Boulevard. Commissioner Warbington agreed to work with elected officials in Lee County, in an effort to reach a compromise acceptable to all concerned and, more importantly, beneficial to the residents of Dougherty and Lee counties.
A tentative solution was reached. The city of Albany would have surfaced that section of the trail within the corporate limits, with asphalt, and was prepared to finance construction of underpasses at the crossings of the two roadways, where the speed limit will be 55 MPH. Lee County was willing to pave the trail, in-house, but would not agree to a specific deadline for completing the project. This alternative was, in any event, sabotaged when an attorney representing SGRT threatened Lee County with litigation unless the trail was constructed according to the Master Plan.
I am no longer prepared to commit any further monies to the trail project. If asphalt is not installed over the trail, SGRT has only itself to blame.
