TIFTON — Bob McLendon of Leary received the Outstanding Georgia Peanut Farmer of the Year Award for District 1 at the 45th annual Georgia Peanut Farm Show and Conference recently at the University of Georgia Tifton Campus Conference Center. The award is sponsored by the Georgia Peanut Commission and Agri Supply.
The Georgia Peanut Commission presents the Outstanding Georgia Peanut Farmer of the Year awards to one farmer in each of the commission’s five districts. This award is designed, Peanut Commission officials said in a news release, to honor farmers who have given life-long devotion to peanut farming and who have the passion, diligence, leadership and desire to see that the peanut industry in the state of Georgia continues to represent the highest quality possible.
Through the years, McLendon has been involved in many organizations and businesses, including banking institutions and agribusinesses. He has served on the Georgia Peanut Commission Advisory Board, Calhoun County Farm Bureau Board of Directors, Calhoun County FSA Committee, Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Foundation and as a Darton College Foundation Trustee.
McLendon also has served on numerous boards on the area and national level within the cotton industry, including Southern Cotton Growers, Cotton Incorporated and the National Cotton Council.
McLendon was named the Sunbelt Ag Expo Farmer of the Year in 1999 and received the ABAC Master Farmer Award in 1994.
McLendon graduated from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and University of Georgia.
Additional district winners included: District 2 — LeRoy Howell, Adel; District 3 — Ralph Sandeford, Midville; District 4 — James and Dean McCranie, Eastman; and District 5 — Ronnie Lee, Bronwood. These farmers received a sign to display at their farm and gift cards from Agri Supply and the Georgia Peanut Commission.
