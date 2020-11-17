Dear Donnie,
We’ve received word from the league that they’re replacing you at quarterback. There are coaches meeting with the conference who are fighting on your behalf, but it may take some time before we get their final decision. Until then, I need you to sit quietly and allow things to play out as they will. Now, I know there is a belief that illegitimate fans from the other schools sneaked into the game to show their displeasure with you, but let’s see what happens.
When you took over the team four years ago, there were those who hated you from the start. They didn’t like the way you spoke about former quarterbacks and teammates. Some didn’t like that you wanted to change the playbook. Heck, some simply hated the fact you like red jerseys. Anyway, we have a problem, and it begins with you.
First, I’m disappointed because I think you’re a great quarterback, and I hope you’re somehow able to keep your job. If not, much of it has to be with how you react and how you say what you say. No doubt you’ve gained a lot of yards and thrown for a record amount of touchdowns, and we’ve won a lot of games because of you. It’s okay to spike the ball, but when you run to the opposing sidelines and yell “Nanna nanna boo boo’’ into the face of the opposing players, it gets a little old, even to some of the players on our team.
And another thing, when you do something well, you don’t have to brag so much about it.
My dad always said that when someone does good things, others will toot the horn for them. The fact that you come off to some as a bombastic brute doesn’t do you any good.
I know, Joey may be a bit rusty and out of touch in his basement playing video games, but some think he may still have a spiral or two in his old arm. If you are sent to the sidelines, please promise me one thing.
Quit with the personal attacks and simply advise our defense on how to stand strong. If you do that, chances are you’ll have a great chance to regain your starting job in 2024. Just tone it down a little and keep your mouth shut every now and then.
Bobby Powell
