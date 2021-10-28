ALBANY – Southwest Georgia Public Health District 8-2 is now offering booster doses of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccines. These boosters are in addition to previously approved booster doses of Pfizer vaccine.
For individuals who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at six months or more after their initial two-dose series:
• 65 years and older
• Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings
• Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions
• Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings
For people who received the J&J COVID vaccine, booster shots also are recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated two or more months ago.
Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some people may have a preference for the vaccine type that they originally received, and others might prefer to get a different booster. CDC’s recommendations now allow for this type of mix and match dosing for booster shots.
More than 50 percent of Georgians remain unvaccinated for COVID-19, leaving themselves ― and their children, families, friends, co-workers, and communities ― vulnerable to infection. DPH urges all eligible Georgians to get vaccinated to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Georgia and to save lives.
Better, a home ownership platform with a free mortgage calculator, researched notable interior design trends from every decade over the past 100 years. This information was gathered from the Museum of Modern Art, Architectural Digest, and Journal of Engineering and Architecture. Photos and s… Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.