ALBANY -- In communities throughout America today, 7.7 million children take care of themselves after the school day ends. After-school programs keep kids safe, help working families and inspire learning.
The Boys and Girls Clubs of Albany, along with more than 8,000 afterschool programs across the nation, is celebrating the club's after-school programs with an open house.
The B&G Clubs of Albany, Jane Willson Unit, will join more than 8,000 after-school programs nationwide Oct. 20 in celebrating the local unit's after-school programs. The open-house event will include food, fun and entertainment.
Local supporters of Boys and Girls Clubs are invited to come and experience first-hand the activities the Jane Willson Unit program is providing the young people of Albany/Dougherty County. The children will showcase their talents for art, provide healthy snacks, and participate in sports by providing visitors with an art and sip show of recent projects completed in the after-school program; offering healthy snack samples featuring the unit's future chefs; and participating in a friendly game of flag football.
The Jane Willson Unit, located at 1012 Holloway Ave. in Albany, will host the event from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
