...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Panhandle Florida and
south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Slow down when approaching intersections.
&&
BAINBRIDGE -- Southwest Georgia Farm Credit has announced the promotion of Brianna Cox to relationship manager.
In this role, Cox will serve clients seeking financing for their farms, farm businesses, hunting and recreation properties, farm equipment, and homes with acreage. Cox attends Georgia Southwestern State University and has experience in lending, finance and underwriting.
“Bri grew up on a family farm and comes from three generations of producers,” Tarrell Bennett, chief lending officer at Southwest Georgia Farm Credit, said in a news release. “She has an extensive understanding of the market and the challenges and opportunities farmers in our area face every day."
“I’m looking forward to helping farmers grow their businesses and landowners achieve their goals for their properties,” Cox said. “Southwest Georgia offers an incredible landscape for those who want to work, live, or play in our rural communities.”
Headquartered in Bainbridge, Southwest Georgia Farm Credit supports farmers, farm businesses, and rural property owners, providing safe, sound, dependable financing. The association is part of the Farm Credit System, a nationwide network of agricultural and rural lending institutions cooperatively owned by their borrowers.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.