ALBANY -- For the past 40 years, Albany's H.E.A.R.T. Organization has sponsored the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Program & Breakfast, an event that has noted the impact the civil rights martyr had on the region, the state and the world.
The annual breakfast was also a platform utilized to raise funds that allowed H.E.A.R.T. to buy shoes for students in the Dougherty County School system.
But there will be no King Day celebration on Jan. 18 as planned, Anne "AJ" Johnson, president of the H.E.A.R.T. Organization announced in a Tuesday news release.
"The annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Program & Breakfast scheduled for Jan. 18 at 7:30 a.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, hosted by the H.E.A.R.T. Organization Inc. and sponsored by the Albany Procter & Gamble Paper Products Company, has been canceled," Johnson's announcement said. "We are devastated to share this information with you. This is the first time in 41 years that the MLK Breakfast will not take place, but out of concern for the health and safety of our local communities, we will adhere to the CDC and our local authorities' COVID-19 guidelines.
"We want to thank our loyal sponsor P&G, Daniel Simmons and Mt. Zion Church, Bishop J. Nathan Paige & the MLK Community Mass Choir and musicians, all of the vendors and the entire southwest Georgia community for your unwavering support over the past 40 years."
Johnson said H.E.A.R.T. remains committed to strengthening the community through its various programs.
"Your loyalty and financial donations have helped H.E.A.R.T. make our communities better places to live and work," she wrote. "Please know that we remain committed to strengthening our community by providing properly fitting shoes from the HEART to children in need so they can learn, play, thrive, reach their highest potential, and be their best selves. Our 2021 goal is to purchase 500 pairs of athletic shoes for December distribution. Won’t you please help by sending your tax deductible check or money order to: H.E.A.R.T. Organization Inc., P.O. Box 4433, Albany, Ga. 31706 or visit our website: heartcares2.com to contribute by PayPal.
"Thank you for understanding during these difficult times. We look forward to MLK 2022. In the meantime, please stay safe."
