BAINBRIDGE – In what is the scholarship's inaugural year, Southwest Georgia Farm Credit has awarded the Duane Watson Scholarship for Exceptional Character in Agriculture to Brookwood School’s Bradley Cohen.
The scholarship winner, who grew up as part of a farm family, exemplifies the characteristics of the association’s late relationship manager, Duane Watson, who so many remember as a hard-working, kind and generous man, who put faith, family and farming foremost in his life.
“We are so grateful for the opportunity to celebrate Duane’s memory with this scholarship,” Southwest Georgia Farm Credit CEO Paxton Poitevint said. “Duane was a friend, a colleague and an advocate for agriculture. We miss his presence and his guidance, and hope that this scholarship furthers the qualities in others that we so respected in him.”
Cohen, the son of Molly and Eric Cohen of Whigham, will pursue a degree in biological sciences.
“Knowing that Bradley has grown up and worked on a family farm, and values a strong work ethic and understanding of the importance of agriculture in our area, furthered our decision,” Poitevint said. “But foremost, Bradley exemplifies the kind of character Duane displayed every day: respect, honesty and integrity.”
Headquartered in Bainbridge, Southwest Georgia Farm Credit supports farmers and farm businesses, as well as rural property owners, providing safe, sound, dependable financing. The association is part of the Farm Credit System, a nationwide network of agricultural and rural lending institutions cooperatively owned by their borrowers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.