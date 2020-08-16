The current discussion within the Albany City Commission about the purchase and renovation of the Pace Building may be overlooking the main question. The debate should not only be about controlling costs, but the discussion should also be about controlling the City Administration
So who runs the city? This question became evident when the mayor asked the city administration for information from about the Pace Building. Subsequently, a struggle between members of the commission and the administration became evident. As background, the election of the current mayor can be interpreted as a vote for change in city governance and a rejection of business as usual. But implementation of that popular sentiment has encountered resistance, notably from the administration and a handful of city commissioners. The outcome of this struggle will have a far-reaching impact on the city’s ability to chart a new path into the future.
The City Commission is supposed to set the policies, priorities and goals for the city and to supervise their implementation. The administration develops the procedures and practices needed to accomplish the goals of the commission. But in the past, the City Commission has often deferred its collective policy-making responsible to the administration and consequently often ignored its oversight duties. However, since January, there have been indications that the commission’s abdication of authority is no longer acceptable. The angry and defensive responses from members of the administration, especially during the commission meeting of July 21, was the administration’s effort to reassert its authority to set priorities and undermine the oversight role of the mayor and the City Commission. Examining the Pace Building purchase, other costs, and related administration practices is not micromanaging, it’s the job of the commission.
When setting policy or making a decision, it might be expected that each city commissioner measures the decision against a personal set of metrics that is both rational and intentional. Commissioners are not expected to be objective, but they should be informed and deliberate. Otherwise, decisions are random or at the whim of the moment. But for the purchase of the Pace Building, voters can be excused for asking the commission, “What purpose does this decision serve? Does the Pace Building purchase create jobs?”
No, a city employee will manage the renovation using city employees for some of the labor, which begs the question: “How much spare time do city employees currently enjoy? Does the decision benefit the city?” Not directly. Arguably it helps city employees, although it provides no new benefits.
“Do the costs of the project outweigh the building’s cost?” No. In fact, the total cost of the project is not even currently known and another property is removed from the tax rolls. So why did the previous City Commission agree to a $1 million project of questionable value? Most likely the answer is the influence of the administration.
The decision to buy the Pace Building was a bad decision when it was made, and it continues to be a bad decision, regardless of the amount of money that will invariably be thrown at it. In November, voters made a choice for change. Doing so, they voted for a mayor and new commissioners who they believed will no longer conduct “business as usual.” It’s time to let them do their job.
