Carlton Fletcher‘s recent column on the Albany-to-Sasser Trail is a long-overdue examination of the trail. The trail project is a complicated and expensive undertaking that has endured many twists and turns, most recently with the city praying that a federal RAISE grant will get everyone off the hook. But even if the city of Albany were to be awarded the RAISE grant, it would only resolve short-term problems.
There is no guarantee that the trail will bring investment to Albany if the grant were to be awarded to complete the project. But even the national Rails to Trails organization does not know what makes a successful trail project. As for the local project, it seems that its sponsors also can’t decide if the trail is a local amenity or designed to be a regional attraction.
However, there was a competing idea for the RAISE grant application. That proposal was intended to address an issue that is certain to occur; the electrification of transportation and the transportation industry in Albany. Regardless of the rationale for the rapid migration to electrified vehicles, it looks like electrification is inevitable. But it seems that Albany and the surrounding communities are unprepared for this eventuality despite the certainty that the eventual adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs) will impact a significant percentage of the local economy.
Some participants will adapt, others will not. But electrification is certainly coming, and Albany needs to be prepared. The alternative RAISE grant proposal was to use the funds to systematically plan for the migration to electrification with the hope of getting Albany ahead of the trend rather than playing catch-up.
It often seems that the government of Albany is all over the map when it comes to priorities. In candor, there are many local issues that urgently need attention. However, nothing suggests that the trail as currently conceived should be one of them. And there are less expensive alternatives, if only the sides to the dispute were willing to compromise.
But preparation for electrification of our transportation system is essential and should be a priority. A well-considered electrification plan might help address some of the economic dislocations that seem to be inevitable and also provide new opportunities. It is about time for the local governments to work together on an EV plan that has a good chance of positively impacting the local economy than does the Sasser Trail.
